Live Puneeth Birth Anniversary LIVE updates: Fans remember their beloved 'Appu' It's late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's 47th birth anniversary today. Across Karnataka, his fans are remembering the late actor

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at age 46 after suffering a heart attack in October last year, leaving fans shocked.

Many celebrities took to Twitter to share emotional messages in his remembrance. Fans put up large posters of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on the release of his last movie 'James' By Yamini C S It is power star Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary today. The actor passed away unexpectedly in October last year at age 46 after suffering a heart attack. Fans say Puneeth was a kind, humble actor. He is also known to have indulged in social and charity works.

