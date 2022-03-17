Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Puneeth Birth Anniversary LIVE updates: Fans remember their beloved 'Appu'
Puneeth Birth Anniversary LIVE updates: Fans remember their beloved 'Appu'

  • It's late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's 47th birth anniversary today. Across Karnataka, his fans are remembering the late actor
  • Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away at age 46 after suffering a heart attack in October last year, leaving fans shocked.
  • Many celebrities took to Twitter to share emotional messages in his remembrance.
Fans put up large posters of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on the release of his last movie ‘James’
Fans put up large posters of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar on the release of his last movie ‘James’
Updated on Mar 17, 2022 02:07 PM IST
ByYamini C S
It is power star Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary today. The actor passed away unexpectedly in October last year at age 46 after suffering a heart attack. Fans say Puneeth was a kind, humble actor. He is also known to have indulged in social and charity works. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:57 PM IST

    Shivarajkumar names a four-day old 'Puneeth' on TV show

    In a show of affection, Shivarajkumar named a four-day old baby after his late brother on Colors Kannada's Dancing Champions reality TV show, a tweet showed.

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:51 PM IST

    Fans in Mysuru shower screen with flowers

    Puneeth's fans in Mysuru showered flowthe theatre screen with flowers and cheered in his honour.

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:39 PM IST

    Your life span was short but achievements eternal: CM pays respect

    Chief Minister Bommai tweeted his tribute to the late actor saying, "Warm greetings to our beloved Appu, Late #PuneethRajkumar on his Birthday. Entered film industry as a child star & soon became a colossus in the Kannada Cinema.

    Your life span was short but achievements eternal. You will always remain heart throb of an entire generation Appu."

  • Mar 17, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    Fans leave seat no.17 empty in all theatres

    As a mark of respect, many theatres across Karnataka are keeping seat 17 empty during the first showings.  Puneeth is said to watch all his movies from that seat. Emotional fans believe Puneet’s soul will be present with them in the theatres and watch the film.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    Fans celebrated the release of James with confetti and loud cheers in theatres

    Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie James was welcomed with crazed reactions from fans who would see the actor one last time on the big screen. Fans blew confetti and cheered loudly in celebration inside theatres.

    Reportedly, fans are also keeping seat 17 empty in many theatres as it is said to be the seat from where Puneeth would watch his films.

  • Mar 17, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    A college in Belagavi announces holiday on Appu's birthday

    A college in Belagavi announced holiday for its 1st to 3rd semester students on account of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's birthday and the release of his last movie ‘James’.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:59 AM IST

    Director and singer Anup Bhandari gets emotional on Twitter

    “We have walked out of films with varied sentiments but for the first time we will all be walking into the theaters filled with overwhelming emotions,” he wrote.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:57 AM IST

    First reviews of ‘James’, Puneeth's last movie coming out

    A fan wrote that he came out of theatres “with nothing but tears”.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:49 AM IST

    “He lives on”, writes KGF star Yash

    Sandalwood star Yash, with whom Puneeth Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar danced with at the pre-release event of Bhajarangi 2 a day before the untimely demise of the Milana-starrer, said, "The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away.. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir."

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    Many celebrities took to twitter to post messages in remembrance of the actor

    Fellow Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty shared an emotional post, remembering the Rajakumara actor and wishing success to his latest film James, which was the last one ‘Appu’ filmed before passing away unexpectedly in October last year.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    Plane takes off displaying a birthday message for the late Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar

    Fans celebrated the late actor on another level, with a plane displaying a “Happy Birthday Power Star” message.

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    Helmet campaign with Puneeth's message launched

    Bengaluru Traffic Police honoured the late actor by launching a helmet campaign on his birth anniversary today. 

  • Mar 17, 2022 11:13 AM IST

    Puneeth's last film ‘James’ releases today, fans pay tribute

    Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film ‘James’ is being screened in theatres today. The film is being released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam languages in 4000 screens worldwide and running with packed theatres. His human-size cut-outs are donning the streets as fans remember their beloved Appu. Theatres across the state are witnessing huge crowds and emotional scenes .

