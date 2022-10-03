Rahul Gandhi visits Mysuru's Suttur Math, seeks seer's blessings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - who is leading the grand old party's "Bharat Jodo Yatra", a mass contact programme - visited the Suttur Math, a pilgrim centre said to have a history of more than a thousand years, in Karnataka's Mysuru on Sunday. He also sought the blessings of seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji. On Monday, the fourth day of the Congress campaign in the state, Rahul Gandhi is covering the old Mysuru region, including towns like Srirangapatna and Pandavapura.

“Shri @RahulGandhi visited Suttur Mutt in Mysore and sought blessings of Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji. (sic)," a tweet by the party on its official handle read. Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji is the 24th pontiff of the Suttur Math. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also accompanied Rahul Gandhi during the visit.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again attacked the ruling BJP government in Karnataka. This time, his speech was delivered as he stood in heavy rain, getting drenched, drawing praise and aw. 'The BJP government has broken all the records in corruption. They charge 40% for everything and either prime minister or chief minister bother to stop the corruption," he said,

In his tweets, he also said that "no one can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra, even the rain". "Uniting India, No one can stop us. From raising the voice of India, No one can stop us. Will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (sic)," he wrote.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi resumed the foot march at Hardinge circle in Mysuru. The yatra will pass through Srirangapatna, Mandya and Pandavapura towns. Rahul Gandhi will halt at TS Chatra village later in the day before a wrap-up The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be halted for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday on the occasion of Dasara.

