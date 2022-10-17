Rahul Gandhi votes in Karnataka for Congress presidential election. Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi - in Karnataka to lead the Bharat Jodo Yatra - on Monday cast his vote for the party's presidential election. The Lok Sabha MP voted at a makeshift poll booth - a container located in Ballari's Sanganakallu - and was seen standing in a queue. The Indian Youth Congress tweeted: "Bharat Jodo Yatra, Election of Congress President and Mr Rahul Gandhi ji. That's the quality of our democracy - it finds a way."

At least 40 other Congress members participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra are expected to vote by the time the Sanganakallu poll booth closes at 4 pm, news agency PTI said.

The party has called a day's break on the yatra to help members vote in this crucial election, which will see the Congress get its first non-Gandhi leader in over two decades.

Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are the two candidates.

In total, around 9,000 delegates will vote for the 37th Congress president since Independence. Tharoor voted in his Thiruvananthapuram (his constituency) while Kharge voted at the party's HQ in Delhi. Interim chief Sonia Gandhi - who in 2019 returned to the post she quit after Rahul Gandhi stepped down - and her daughter, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, also voted at the HQ. The results will be declared on October 19.

