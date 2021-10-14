Rain lashes Bengaluru, several areas flooded as Madiwala lake overflow

The Madiwala lake in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday overflowed as heavy rainfall lashed the city, leading to flood-like situations in several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout and Madiwala. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

On Wednesday, a four-storey building in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout limits was demolished by the civic authorities after it started tilting following the heavy rain. This is the fourth building collapse incident in Bengaluru in a little over two weeks. Residents of the building were evacuated to safety and the municipality was alerted on Tuesday night when it started tilting.

According to experts, the rapid and unplanned expansion of Bengaluru has led to encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains (SWD) that lead to flooding in these parts. Residents have also raised complaints regarding the constant digging roads, saying it makes it difficult even to commute.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said 21 people have died due to rains since early this month. Bommai said that the local administration has been directed to provide compensation to the rain-hit families. About 2,500 houses have also been partially damaged, he also informed, adding, further assessment is on.

About 2,300 electricity poles have been damaged but the chief minister promised he will ensure there are no power cuts. Roads, bridges and school buildings have also been damaged in the rain.

After taking stock of the situation, the chief minister also informed that the state recorded 30-50 per cent excess rain in October so far.

