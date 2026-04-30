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Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, kills 10

Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, kills 10

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 12:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Bengaluru, The rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening wreaked havoc, killing 10 people, authorities said.

Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, kills 10

Heavy rains coupled with a hailstorm and gusty winds uprooted trees, flooded many key stretches and threw traffic out of gear, they said on Thursday.

Large parts of the city witnessed sudden, intense rainfall for nearly an hour, bringing down trees and electric poles, crushing parked vehicles and inundating low-lying areas, while several roads were rendered impassable, severely disrupting vehicular movement during peak hours.

Seven people, including a six-year-old girl, were killed when a compound wall of the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital collapsed amid the downpour.

Among the deceased, two were from Kerala who were on a study tour. They had taken shelter near the wall when it gave way, they said.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Raghu, died of electrocution on Bannerghatta Road near Vega City Mall.

Of these, 60 trees and 98 branches had been cleared, while restoration work was ongoing.

Several cars and two-wheelers parked along roadsides were crushed under fallen trees.

Key junctions and underpasses were waterlogged, with the KR Circle underpass completely submerged, forcing police to barricade the stretch due to lack of drainage.

Fallen branches and stalled vehicles further worsened traffic congestion, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Officials said buildings suffered partial damage in several areas, while the sudden and unanticipated nature of the storm caught many residents off guard. Authorities have issued a rain alert for the next three days.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
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