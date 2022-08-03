Rain wreaks havoc in Bengaluru, coastal districts

Bengaluru city braced itself on Tuesday as rain caused severe water-logging in parts of the city with heavy traffic congestions and flooding in homes. News agency ANI shared a video of an inundated road in Bengaluru on Tuesday as vehicles struggled to pass through with much of their wheels being submerged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citizens of the Garden City flooded Twitter with videos and pictures of being stranded in the rain, with one user posting a video of the Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru resembling a river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another shared a video of a senior citizen who pleaded for help from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the local administrative body of the city, to resolve the waterlogging problem around his house. The video showed damage done to the veranda and the front of the house due to water collecting there for prolonged periods of time in monsoons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the wake of constant showers, Bengaluru traffic cops also advised citizens to travel carefully. “Heavy rains throughout city, traffic is slow moving. Reach home safely,” the joint CP of Traffic, Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda wrote on Twitter.

The downpours on Tuesday have also shattered daily life in other regions of Karnataka, claiming at least six lives due to landslides in the coastal districts, taking the total death toll of rain-related incidents to 59 since June 1, the Karnataka government said.

Read: 6 killed in landslides as rain lashes parts of Karnataka

Wetter days are ahead for Karnataka according to weather forecasts for the next 10 days. The state is likely to receive widespread moderate to heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places, or extremely heavy rain till August 5 to 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON