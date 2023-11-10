Rapido to launch cab services in Bengaluru, applies for licence: Check details

Rapido is all set to enter the cab aggregator space in Bengaluru after it successfully rolled out cab services in Hyderabad, the ride-hailing app has announced. It has reportedly applied for the licence to run cab services in the tech capital.

Rapido to launch cab services in Bengaluru, applies for transport dept license

The Karnataka transport department said it would take at least a month to issue the licence. “We received the application from Rapido for running cab services in Bengaluru. The licence can be issued only after we review the installation of panic buttons, control room and GPS tracking and other safety measures. It will at least take a month to finish the formalities,” The Indian Express quoted Hemanth Kumar, additional commissioner of the transport department, as saying.

Rapido, which received a backlash from the auto drivers in Bengaluru recently, launched a service called ‘Auto Plus’ in the city. It guarantees rides with no cancellations, reliability for passengers and ensures income stability for its captains (drivers). Charges for this new feature are reportedly 25 to 30 per cent higher than normal auto ride fares on the app. Rapido charges ₹46 as its minimum fare for its regular auto service, which consists of ₹36 as the main ride fare with ₹10 as a pickup charge. However, the Auto Plus feature charges customers ₹71 as a minimum fare, with no breakup provided.

Cab aggregator firm Ola, too, began its operations of electric bike taxis in Bengaluru from September. Ola has earlier operated bike taxis in Bengaluru, but this is the first time for the Indian cab aggregator to operate electric bike taxis. Ola’s S1 electric scooters will be on the road as bike taxis in the Karnataka capital.

