Record for highest price rise in India goes to Congress: Karnataka CM
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday slammed Congress for criticizing the Centre over inflation and said that the grand old party has "no moral right" to protest over it.
The record for the highest price in India goes to Congress, said the Chief Minister.
Hitting out at the Congress for staging protests across the country, Bommai said, "The protest by Congress lacks credibility." "Congress has no moral right to protest against price rise. The credit and record for highest price rise in the country go to Congress," Bommai told media persons.
On asking about the protest by Popular Front of India (PFI) students against the Karnataka high court ruling on the hijab ban, Bommai said that a committee headed by the Chief Justice is examining the issue and a decision would be taken after getting a report from the committee.
The Chief Minister, in response to a question about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ananth Kumar Hegde's letter claiming Mandya's student named Muskan received praises from the Al-Qaeda chief, said he is not aware of it.
"I have no idea about the letter written by Ananth Kumar Hegde. I will speak to him and seek information about the issue. I will take appropriate action based on that," Bommai said.
He also denied reports of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh joining the BJP. "She had come to invite me to her niece's wedding. We also discussed some developmental works," Bommai said.
The Chief Minister is heading to Udupi today to participate in a slew of development programmes. On April 12, he is scheduled to participate in organisational meetings of the party.
-
Contractor death: Bommai rejects resignation demand by oppn
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the police will conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the death of a contractor, who had accused a Karnataka minister of demanding 40 per cent commission in a public work. He also ruled out any resignations in this regard. Santosh Patil from Belagavi was found dead in his room in a hotel in Udupi. In his purported WhatsApp message, Patil held the minister responsible for his death.
-
Contractor death: No question of resigning, I’m not at fault, says Eshwarappa
Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister KS Eshwarappa said on Tuesday there is no question of Eshwarappa stepping down from his post despite the opposition Congress demanding his resignation. This comes after Santosh Patil, a contractor who accused Eshwarappa of demanding commission for a contract, died by suicide earlier in the day. Patil claimed to be a Bharatiya Janata Party worker. Reacting to the contractor's suicide, Eshwarappa said he had no information about this.
-
Mumbai court grants bail to actor Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda Shetty
A metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri on Tuesday granted bail to actor Shilpa Shetty's mother Sunanda Shetty in a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust. Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan also cancelled a bailable warrant issued against her. Acting on Parshad Firoze Amra, who owns an automobile agency's complaint, the court had issued process against Shilpa Shetty, her sister Shamita Shetty and their mother on February 11.
-
Chhattisgarh govt grants final approval for Parsa Mining Project
The Chhattisgarh government has granted the final approval of non-forestry use of land and coal mining for Parsa Opencast Coal Mining project, which falls in Surajpur and Surguja districts of Chhattisgarh, officials said on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh's Forest and Climate Change Department granted approval for mining with 15 conditions, which are mentioned in the approval order. The Parsa coal block has been allocated to Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited.
-
Chennai-based IT firm gifts cars to its 100 employees
A Chennai-based IT firm on Monday gifted as many as 100 cars to its employees for their constant support and unparalleled contributions to the company's success and growth. Ideas2IT, an It firm has gifted Maruti Suzuki cars to 100 employees. This comes days after another Chennai-based software-as-a-service company (SaaS) Kissflow gifted luxury BMW cars to its five senior executives, each worth about ₹1 crore, as a gift.
