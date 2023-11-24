Regulatory body directs Karnataka to release 3,216 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for next 38 days

The regulatory body overseeing the Cauvery river water sharing between two southern states Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on Thursday directed the former to release 3,216 cusecs of water to the latter for the next 38 days, starting today, according to news agency ANI.

Karnataka requested the panel not to order release of water to its neighbour from any of its reservoirs, but in vain.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) had previously asked Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs.

“Karnataka needs to ensure stipulated quantities of flow as per Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) award as modified by the Supreme Court for the remaining period of November 2023 and December 2023 implying flows to be realised at Biligundlu from November 24, 2023, to December 31, 2023, (38 days) is 3216 cusecs per day,” a statement issued by the CWRC stated.

The CWRC held a meeting in national capital Delhi with representatives of both states, in which Tamil Nadu demanded 5000 cusecs of water per day for the next 30 days.

Karnataka in response noted that Tamil Nadu's rainfall was deemed “normal” by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from October onwards and that the state should have a satisfactory rainfall in the Cauvery basin. Contrastingly, Karnataka has been observing deficit rainfall this monsoon season, and also declared a number of districts as drought-stricken. Authorities have also been urging the central leadership to release emergency relief funds.

“The shortfall in cumulative inflows to Karnataka's four reservoirs upto November 22, 2023, is 52.24 per cent. The inflows into four reservoirs of Karnataka have ceased and the present storage in these reservoirs of Karnataka as of November 21, 2023, is insufficient to meet the requirements for irrigation, drinking and other domestic needs,” Karnataka said in its submission.

(With inputs from ANI)