Cauvery panel asks Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) asked the Karnataka government on Monday to release 2,600 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water to Tamil Nadu and ensure that the water reaches Biligundlu for 15 days from November 1 to November 15. The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee has directed the Karnataka government to ensure that water reaches Biligundlu for 15 days from November 1 to November 15. (HT Photo)

Represented by Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, the Karnataka government explained its inability to provide additional water to Tamil Nadu due to the “persistent shortage of rainfall”. After conducting extensive surveys across the state, Karnataka declared drought conditions in 216 taluks, he said.

The Karnataka government argued that it could not release water from its reservoirs due to lack of inflow. In a statement, the CWRC said, “Karnataka has made the submission before CWRC requesting it to report to CWMA that in the light of almost nil inflows into four reservoirs, Karnataka will not be able to release any water from its reservoirs so as to reach Biligundlu except that would be contributed from the uncontrolled catchment.”

“Tamil Nadu has demanded that Karnataka has to release 13,000 cusecs for the next 15 days (which works out to 16.90 TMC). Finally, CWRC recommends that Karnataka needs to ensure releases from its reservoirs so that flows of 2600 cusecs are realised at Biligundlu,” the statement added.

Responding to the order, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar reiterated that the state doesn’t have water to release. “With regards to the Cauvery, we are unable to release water due to a complete lack of inflow. Currently, only 817 cusecs of water are flowing from KRS and Kabini. Our live storage stands at 551 tmc, and we must prioritise our drinking water supply. We hope for rain and increased water levels, but we currently have no water available for release,” he said.

The order comes after a Karnataka delegation met with the agriculture and home secretaries in Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a comprehensive drought report, and requested a compensation package of ₹17,901.73 crore to alleviate the impact of the drought situation in the state.

This development comes after a legal dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over water allocation. Both states had appealed to the Supreme Court, which, after careful consideration, upheld the CWMA’s order and directed Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. This decision triggered protests in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, with demands to halt water release to Tamil Nadu.

In response to the Supreme Court’s ruling, the Karnataka state government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the matter and ultimately agreed to comply with the court’s orders. Karnataka has experienced a prolonged dry spell throughout the year, contributing to drought-like conditions in numerous taluks, with July being the exception.

As a result of the deficient southwest monsoon rainfall, water levels in the state’s 14 major reservoirs have seen a substantial decline, giving rise to a critical water scarcity situation. As of October 27, these reservoirs held just 56% of their total capacity.

India Meteorological Department however anticipates substantial rainfall after October 30. Although the reservoirs currently grapple with low water levels, the government remains optimistic that there is no immediate problem for drinking water but concerns may arise towards the end of the cropping season, said officials in the know of the development.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Cauvery protest led by Mandya Raitha Hitarakshana Vedike entered its 56th day on Monday.