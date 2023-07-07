Replica of Disneyland will be constructed near KRS dam in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the government is planning to construct an amusement park at KSR (Krishna Raja Sagar) reservoir near Mysuru which is going to look like Disneyland in the Paris. He said that it will be constructed with a public – private partnership and clarified that the government is waiting for a few approvals.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read - War of words break out in Karnataka assembly between CM, Bommai, over Cong's ‘failed’ poll promises

Speaking at the assembly on Thursday, DK Shivakumar said, “We are planning to construct a Disneyland-like amusement park near KSR reservoir with a budget of Rs. 1,425 crores. This project will come up in 86 acres surrounding KSR reservoir and will be a major tourist attraction in the state. This will also a generate a huge employment opportunity to the youth of Mandya and Mysuru.”

Shivakumar further said that the project is in a process to get a few approvals from various departments. “A report on this project has been submitted the infrastructure development department and it conveyed some ecological concerns. However, we are asked to submit a revised project report and we will do that,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in 2018, during Congress – JDS government in Karnataka, then water resources minister DK Shivakumar said that a replica of Eiffel tower would be built near KRS dam. The discussion of Disneyland-like amusement parks near the water dam is not a new one as it was brought up several times from 2015.