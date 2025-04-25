Ricky Rai firing case: Security guard arrested, police yet to to establish motive

A personal security guard assigned to Ricky Rai, the son of late Bengaluru underworld figure Muthappa Rai, has been arrested in connection with the April 19 firing incident at Rai’s vehicle near his farmhouse in Bidadi, on the outskirts of the city. The car in which Ricky Rai, son of former underworld operative Muthappa Rai, was travelling in, damaged after an armed gang opened fire at him, at Bidadi near Bengaluru. (PTI)

Vittal Monappa, 45, who was part of Ricky Rai’s security team, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, a senior police officer from the Ramanagara district confirmed to The Indian Express. Investigators have linked Monappa to the firing, though the motive remains unclear.

According to police sources, the shooting may have been linked to ongoing disputes over the property holdings left behind by Muthappa Rai, who died in 2020. The attack took place near the farmhouse that Ricky Rai inherited from his father.

Ricky Rai, 35, sustained injuries to his nose and right shoulder after multiple bullets, suspected to have been fired from a shotgun, struck the front passenger side of his Toyota Fortuner. Rai was reportedly seated in the rear of the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Following the incident, police confiscated all firearms used by members of Rai’s private security team. Forensic analysis confirmed that the gunshots came from a shotgun issued to one of the guards.

Investigators are examining whether individuals with rival affiliations may have infiltrated Rai’s security team with the intent of harming him.

The initial complaint in the case was filed by Rai’s driver, Basavaraju, at the Bidadi police station. The complaint named Muthappa Rai’s second wife, Anuradha Muthappa Rai; his former associate and current Congress leader Rakesh Malli; and a real estate businessman, Nitesh Shetty, as suspects behind the attack.

Police questioned Malli on April 22 in connection with the shooting. He was reportedly involved in a long-standing dispute with Muthappa Rai over property matters prior to the latter’s death.

Meanwhile, Anuradha Muthappa Rai, 52, has approached the Karnataka High Court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against her. In her petition, she claimed that she has been falsely implicated in the case.

On Tuesday, the High Court issued an interim order stating that while the police may continue their investigation, they must follow due process before summoning Anuradha. The court also directed that no coercive action be taken against her if she cooperates with the investigation, until the next hearing.

Further inquiries into the case are ongoing.

