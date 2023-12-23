RLD backs Karnataka govt's Hijab move; BJP calls it ‘divide and rule’

The hijab ban controversy has erupted anew once again in the southern state of Karnataka after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that his government will be revoking the ban imposed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022. RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said there will be an Emergency-like situation if restrictions are placed on food and dress. (Subhankar HT File)

Reactions poured in from several quarters across the country, with the Karnataka unit of the BJP opposing the move. Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra, former CM Yediyurappa's son, called the move “unfortunate”, saying that the Congress party was playing “divide and rule” and doing “appeasement politics”.

"Yesterday's statement of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding the hijab issue is really unfortunate. It is very unfortunate that Siddaramaiah has said that he will allow hijab in educational institutions. The chief minister could have at least spared education institutions from the dirty politics. No children from the minority or Muslim community have demanded hijab, but the CM claims that he will allow hijab in the schools and education institutions, it clearly shows the intent of the CM. It is just appeasement politics, and it is purely divide and rule practice followed by the congress party. We strongly condemn the move," he told reporters.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) national president Jayant Chaudhary also spoke on the matter in Delhi, backing the move. "This is a correct decision from the constitutional point of view. People have been given the freedom. If there are such restrictions on food and dress, then it will create an Emergency-like situation," he said.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa denied allegations that the decision has anything to do with politics, and said, "I will have a discussion with the CM and then take things forward. It has nothing to do with any kind of politics. This issue should not be politicised. The State education policy is inclusive of culture, studies and other things."

(With ANI inputs)