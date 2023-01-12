Road caves in near Bengaluru's Brigade road area, biker injured

A huge pothole opened up on Bengaluru's Brigade Road - a busy commercial centre - Thursday afternoon, injuring a man who was riding a two-wheeler. Police blocked the caved-in section of the road and diverted traffic around pothole, which emerged near a Metro construction site. Visuals shared online show a gaping hole in the middle of the main road.

"The sinkhole emerged due to underground work of the ongoing second phase of Metro tunnel work... from Shivajinagar..." Bengaluru Police was quoted by news agency ANI.

BMRCL (Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has yet to respond.

Two days ago an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the city's Outer Ring Road. A family of four were under the structure at the time. The mother and a toddler were killed and the father and another child were injured, sparking massive outrage.

In response to that incident BMRCL suspended three of its officials and the Metro department has initiated an inquiry. A case has been registered against the private firm responsible for building that section of the public infrastructure service - Nagarjuna Construction Company.

