RPF intercepts trafficking operation, saves 56 girls bound for Bengaluru: Report
RPF authorities rescued 56 girls from a trafficking attempt at New Jalpaiguri railway station. Traffickers promised jobs in Bengaluru but misled the girls.
Authorities at New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal recently intercepted a trafficking attempt, rescuing 56 young girls who were being sent to Bengaluru under the pretence of job opportunities in private sector firms.
The Railway Protection Force (RPF), collaborating with the Government Railway Police (GRP), conducted a coordinated search of train number 13245 from New Jalpaiguri to Rajendranagar on July 21, leading to the discovery of the trafficking operation.
The group of girls, managed by Jitendra Kumar Paswan and Chandrima Kar, had been promised positions in companies dealing with motor components and mobile phones in Bengaluru.
In an effort to evade suspicion, the traffickers separated the girls into different train coaches. The girls themselves had not been informed about the specifics of their journey or employment, and their parents remained in the dark, the Deccan Herald reported. To keep track, the traffickers marked each girl’s coach and berth number on her hand using ink.
Law enforcement officials apprehended the two adults after they failed to provide legitimate documents or plausible reasons for the group’s travel. After verifying their identities, officials safely released the girls.
The RPF highlighted that between 2021 and mid-2025, their interventions had led to the rescue of 2,912 trafficking victims and the arrest of 701 individuals involved in such crimes.
The agency has also focused surveillance on common trafficking corridors, including routes from Muzaffarpur to Secunderabad and from Katihar to Ajmer, with special monitoring of key trains like the Gorakhpur-Secunderabad Express, Rajendranagar-Ajmer Express, and New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express, the report stated.
