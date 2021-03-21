RSS supports law against ‘love jihad’, says Hosabale
- The 66-year-old also distanced the Sangh from the recent ‘ripped jeans’ remarks of Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat. “He (Rawat) is capable of answering…. There’s no reason to bring RSS into this,” he said.
The newly elected Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary, Dattatreya Hosabale, on Saturday said the RSS would support the laws against ‘love jihad’.
‘Love Jihad’ is a term used by right-wing activists to describe relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, though the courts and the Union government do not officially recognise the term.
“The use of fraudulent methods to lure girls for marriage, conversion, or taking them to other countries has to be condemned and opposed. Some states have even come forward to make laws against this and the RSS supports this,” he said.
The 66-year-old also distanced the Sangh from the recent ‘ripped jeans’ remarks of Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat. “He (Rawat) is capable of answering…. There’s no reason to bring RSS into this,” he said.
During the meeting of the Sangh’s highest decision-making body, V Baghiah and Suresh Soni, both in the 70s, were relieved of their duties as joint general secretaries and made part of the national executive. Former BJP general secretary Ram Madhav has been called back to the Sangh from the party and given a place in the RSS’s All-India Executive Wing.
Anti-social forces trying to thwart resolution: RSS
- RSS said that it is not in anyone’s interest for any kind of agitation to be prolonged for a long time
Blame game continues amid Covid-19 surge in Bengaluru
- The city's civic body was quick to pin the blame on party halls, gyms and swimming pools for the spike.
Siddaramaiah's jibe at CM: Where should we get vaccine against govt corruption?
Karnataka pre-prepared to handle Covid surge, says health minister as cases rise
Tiger found dead in Karnataka’s Kodagu district
Number of pedallers on rise in Bengaluru, but not enough space for cycling
Woman who said Jarkiholi abused her abducted: Kin
- The woman’s family on Wednesday released a video of their own, requesting the government to help trace their daughter. In this video, the woman’s mother said her daughter’s photographs were morphed before the video circulated by her harassers was aired on news channels.
Woman allegedly exploited by ex-Karnataka minister abducted, says her father
Karnataka will conduct 1 lakh Covid-19 tests daily to stop '2nd wave'
Experts see spike in Covid-19 cases as indication of second wave: Karnataka CM
Most misguided efforts for tiger redistributions failed: K Ullas Karanath
Yatnal doubts transparency of probe by SIT in harassment case against MLA
Karnataka registers 37% jump in tiger attacks in 2020-21 from last year
People are coming back to swim regularly: Arjuna Awardee Nisha Millet
By-poll to fill vacant Karnataka legislative council seat tomorrow
- Strict Covid-19 protocols will be in place during the entire election process. Wearing of masks, sanitisation and social distancing rules will have to be followed by poll officials as well as voters.