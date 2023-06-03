RSS worker held for derogatory post on Muslim women:Police

Lingasuguru Police in Karnataka’s Raichur district arrested a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker for allegedly making objectionable posts about Muslim women on social media, officials close to the developments said on Friday.

Police identified the accused as Raju Tambak, an RSS worker and a native of Lingasuguru.

On Thursday, a tense situation prevailed in Lingasugur town after Tambak’s post went viral, with the Muslim community demanding the arrest of the accused. They had also given a 24-hour deadline to the Lingasuguru police to arrest the accused.

According to the police, in a post on social media, Tambak said that Muslim women are “child-producing machines”.

His status and posts sparked outrage among the Muslim community, who held a massive protest in front of the police station on Thursday night, alleging that he had hurt their religious sentiments.

The police deployed tight security in the town to prevent any untoward incident.

“There was a tense situation at around 9 pm in Lingasuguru town over the post. The police averted violence by persuading the Muslim community to maintain peace,’’ Lingasugur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) B Venugopal told HT.

He said the police arrested the accused and produced him before the JMFC court, which remanded him to judicial custody. He was booked under sections 295A (outrage religious sentiments) and 505 (inciting violence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Maddur police in Mandya district arrested Shivraj, a Dalit leader of Sahariga village in Maddur taluk, for posting a derogatory write-up against Karnataka home minister G Parameshwar. Recently, Shivraj had posted on social media against the home minister, alleging that he is “the puppet of RSS”.

Against this background, Maddur Congress leaders registered a complaint with the KM Doddi Police Station. Based on the complaint, KM Doddi police arrested Shivraj and produced him before a court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.

