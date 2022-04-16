‘Sad to witness plight…’: LinkedIn post re-ignted 10-minute delivery debate

There has been a raging debate on social media about the new 10-minutes app deliveries in the recent past. It has also been the subejct of many memes.

After Twitter, the debate reaged on LinkedIn after a user wrote about his delivery boy's woes. The post read, “Hi Blinkit, today I placed an order from your app for the first time since you've promised 8-10 mins delivery. The order was delivered on time but I am not sure if I'd want to place an order from your app again. I was extremely taken aback and sad to witness the plight of your delivery executive.”

“He was breathing heavily! His clothes were wet with sweat! He was sitting on the stairs right in front of my door trying to get his breath back! It seemed as if he didn't deliver the order in the intended timeframe, he would be penalized by you! As customers we're perfectly OK with our orders being delivered in even 30 mins, there's no urgency and this is not a war which has to be won every single time. No one's gonna die if they eat something a few minutes later,” he continued.

Tagging Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and BJP MP from Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, he added, “Allow your humans to relax, allow them to deliver at ease in 30 mins from your so called dark stores. Allow them to lead a life free of mental stress! Do not push them! Do not treat them as robots!”

Instant delivery service Blinkit replied to his post, saying, “Hi ___. Thanks for bringing this incident to our attention. We would like to investigate this further and would kindly request you to share your order ID with us at socialsupport@blinkit.com. Please be assured that the well-being of our delivery partners is extremely important to us, and they are not penalised in any form.”

The user then thanked everyone in the comments for 'understanding that there's a serious problem with this insanely planned 10 mins delivery model'. However, not all the comments agreed with him.

Another LinkedIn user commented on the post, saying, “Ordering from the App and then complaining about ethics is an unfortunate example of the Martyr Complex. Were you expecting the parcel to be airdropped? (Illegal according to National Laws) Maybe fired towards you using a Tomahawk? (Impossible to source them these days) Maybe teleportation? (Breaks certain laws of physics) Obviously some poor chap would have to undergo this mission. If it irks you, boycott. Many other delivery apps out there. Just some food for thought.”

