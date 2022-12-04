'Samskruti and Samskar' are being re-established in India: CM Bommai

Both Samskruti and Samskar are deep-rooted in India and now the 'Bharathiya Samskruti' is getting re-established, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday.

Speaking at a function Gita Jayanti and Gita Daana Yagna organised by ISKCON in which Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated here on Saturday, he said the country had western influence in the 80s and 90s due to which the values had declined.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The roots of Samskruti' are deep-rooted in India and the kind of Bhakti movement held here had not been taken elsewhere. The experiment made by Sri Prabhupanditadasaru here failed but a similar experiment was a huge success in the United States of America. From there, he returned to India and continued his efforts.

The journey of Prabhudasa shows the change in cultural values. The stalwarts like Sri Ramanujacharya, Sri Shankaracharya, Sri Madhwacharya, Buddha, and Basavanna also promoted the Bhakti movement in their own way. The bhakti movement played important in India securing independence

While talking about Bhagavadgita, a mixture of science and spirituality, Bommai said "Sri Bhagavadgita is a mixture of science and spirituality, and it is one of the best epics in the world. The essence of all religions is the welfare of mankind. Lord Krishna's advice to Arjuna in the Kurukshetra is very important. The time of preaching and the situation are very important. During that time Lord Krishna explains every aspect of life to Arjuna."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He added that glancing at the pages of Bhagavadgita during any problems, will give them solutions and can be tried. It is his personal experience. In every Shloka, the essence of life is given along with the solution. The role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is very important in taking India from Atma Nirbhara to Atma Vishwas (self-confidence) In the field of defence. Now, nearly 50 per cent of defence equipment is manufactured locally. Soon India will become one of five nations which would export defence equipment. Lord Krishna has said, "Believe yourself". One who preached and one who heard the Bhagavadgita are really great.

Former CM B.S.Yediyurappa, Minister R. Ashok, MLA Krishnappa, MP Tejasvi Surya and ISKCON President Madhupanditadasa were present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON