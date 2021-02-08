Sasikala departs Bengaluru to an exuberant welcome in Tamil Nadu

VK Sasikala, the expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader, left for Tamil Nadu after serving four years in Parappana Agrahara, Bengaluru Central Jail, to an exuberant welcome just outside Athibele crossing, the border between the two states.

Thousands lined the street, dancing while awaiting the arrival of Chinnamma (or mother’s sister) as Sasikala is known (former chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa was known as Amma or mother) among her supporters.

Defying all warnings from the AIADMK, Sasikala left Prestige Golfshire, a luxury resort outside Bengaluru, with the AIADMK flag hoisted on the car and wearing a green saree that was considered a favourite by her late mentor and friend Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK expelled Sasikala and Dhinakaran in September 2017 and a group of ministers last Thursday filed a complaint with the Tamil Nadu DGP against her using the flag.

Sasikala was living at the resort since the beginning of the month to complete her quarantine while her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief TTV Dinakaran prepared a “grand homecoming” for her.

A poster at the border illustrated a picture of Jayalalithaa placing a crown on Sasikala’s head, meant to signify that the latter remains the rightful heir to “Amma’s” legacy.

There was heavy police presence on both sides of the border.

The Krishnagiri Police have issued a notice against her using the AIADMK flag and restricting the number of vehicles accompanying Sasikala in view of Covid-19 rules against large gatherings.

Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria Hospital where she was treated for Covid-19. While leaving the hospital on January 31, she used the AIADMK flag on her car on her way to quarantine at the resort.

Her return further intensifies the high-deciblel political climate of Tamil Nadu in which Sasikala and Dinakaran are seen as threats to the AIADMK’s bid to return to power by defeating arch rivals, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the upcoming polls.

The Sasikala faction continues to have significant hold on several assembly constituencies of the state that could upset the AIADMK’s calculations.

Though Sasikala cannot contest or hold a constitutional position for six years, if she chooses to, she is likely to manoeuvre and spoil the electoral plans of the ruling government which is in alliance with the BJP. On Saturday, they urged the police to ensure law and order isn’t affected when Sasikala returns, as law minister CV Shunmugam said that they were planning “human bombs” to create chaos and blame it on the AIADMK.