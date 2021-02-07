On the eve of VK Sasikala’s return to Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday took ownership of six properties belonging to Sasikala's relatives and co-accused in the disproportionate assets, J Ilavarasi and VN Sudhakaran.

In a press statement, the Chennai district collectorate informed that the properties were brought under its revenue department's limits keeping in line with a 2017 Supreme Court order in the case. The top court in its judgement had directed the state to confiscate more than 100 properties of the convicts in the case following which the state had directed six district collectors to do so.

Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria hospital where she was treated for Covid-19. Ilavarasi also tested positive and was released from prison on February 5. According to the family members, they will return to Chennai via road together while Sudhakaran is yet to be released.

In September 2020, the I-T department had attached Sasikala’s under-construction bungalow opposite late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s residence ‘Veda Nilayam’ in the upscale Poes Garden and 64 other properties under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act. Previously in 2017, the Income-Tax department had attached properties of Sudhakaran and other associates of Sasikala.

The AIADMK has been firefighting fearing deflection when their former interim general secretary and close aide of J Jayalalithaa returns to Chennai from Bengaluru on Monday. On Sunday, there was additional security at the party headquarters in Chennai while chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami was campaigning in the city.

Palaniswami chaired a meeting on Saturday night with senior party leaders urging for them to be united. There is already security cover at ‘Veda Nilayam’ which the government turned into a memorial on January 28 and Jayalalithaa’s burial place has been closed a week after inauguration on January 27 citing finishing works - both acts seen as a way to prevent Sasikala’s entry. Sasikala was staying at 'Veda Nilayam' until she was convicted in the case.





“Betrayers who meet Sasikala will be expelled,” party spokesperson, Vaigaichelvan told reporters. The party has so far expelled their Karnataka state-in charge for planning to meet Sasikala and several functionaries for putting up her posters. But on Sunday, innumerable posters welcoming Sasikala sprung up.

AIADMK ministers have filed two complaints at the DGP office against Sasikala for using the party flag in her car. They also urged the police to ensure law and order isn't affected on her return. “Sasikala and Dhinakaran have plans to disrupt the law and order and have decided to blame the AIADMK for the chaos,” law minister CV Shunmugam told reporters outside the DGP office.

Meanwhile, Sasikala's family, including her nephew and chief of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dinakaran, are in Bangalore to bring her back. The situation erupted into a war of words between AIADMK leaders, the breakaway faction of the AMMK as well as the DMK on Sunday. Dhinakaran expressed that it was laughable to watch ministers filing complaints against them. AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar called Sasikala and Dhinakaran as the B-team of the DMK. Reacting to that, former Union minister Dayanidhi Maran asked which team Jayakumar belonged to. Speaking to reporters in Karaikudi, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, “Entire AIADMK cadre will go to Sasikala, we don’t know whether it is before elections or after when they lose.”

