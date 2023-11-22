‘Satish Jarkiholi will be a CM’: Karnataka Cong MLA kicks up fresh row

Congress MLA Vishwas Vaidya kicked off a controversy by saying that public works department (PWD) minister Satish Jarkiholi will become the chief minister in future. The statement came even after Congress high command’s directive to state leaders to refrain from commenting on alleged power-sharing formula or leadership changes. The MLA made the statement during a public gathering in Yaragatti of Belagavi district on Monday. (Wikimedia Commons)

Addressing a gathering in Yaragatti of Belagavi district on Monday, Saundatti Yellamma Congress MLA Vaidya said that minister Satish Jarkiholi, originally scheduled to attend the event, had to travel abroad for official duties.

“Belagavi district in-charge minister Satish Jarkiholi was supposed to attend this event. But he had to go abroad due to work. He called and told me to attend the meeting…In the coming days, there will be a chief minister from the border district of Belagavi. Satish Jarkiholi will be the chief minister,” the MLA, who is a close aide of Satish Jarkiholi said.

In the view of Congress legislators making various remarks about alleged leadership changes, party’s state unit in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala issue a warning on November 1, cautioning party members of severe consequences if they deviate from the party’s stance.

The claim was made amid an ongoing political standoff between Jarkiholi and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. The rift was triggered after the urban development department rejected the recommendations made by Jarkiholi for an appointment to the Belagavi city corporation. Instead, a candidate suggested by the minister for women and child welfare Hebbalkar, who is backed by Shivakumar was appointed, leaders familiar with the matter said.

Jarkiholi faced another setback as his recommendations for the presidential posts of the Belagavi urban development authority (BUDA) and the catchment area development authority (CADA) for the Malaprabha and Ghataprabha river projects, which included two of his party supporters from the district Congress, were temporarily halted.

Leaders close to Jarkiholi told HT that even chief minister Siddaramaiah had initially given his consent to Jarkiholi’s preferred candidate for the position. A group of Jarkiholi’s supporters, led by Manjunath Patil from Gokak town, expressed disappointment that Jarkiholi had not spoken out against chief minister Siddaramaiah’s apparent change of stance.

Earlier, Satish Jarkiholi had organised a Mysuru tour program to celebrate the Dasara festival. Around 20 Congress legislators from the northern regions of Kattur and Kalyan Karnataka had confirmed their participation in this tour.

However, suspicions of the visit being a political show of strength led the chief minister, who had previously considered Jarkiholi’s supporters, to engage with him and subsequently cancel the tour, said leaders privy to the development.

Consequently, the PWD minister opted for a trip to Dubai with close associates.

When asked about the controversial statement, Shivakumar said that he wasn’t aware of it. “I am not aware of this statement, we will look into it,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

Agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said there is no discontent in the party. “Everyone has a right to have political ambition; even that of becoming the chief minister. We can’t blame it if leaders express their desire to be the CM. What is wrong with that? He even might become the CM, but of course, in this term is there is no position available,” he said.

