Satya Nadella asks ChatGPT about the best south Indian dish: Report

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 10:28 AM IST

At a recent tech summit in Karnataka’s capital, Satya Nadella asked ChatGPT for the most popular south Indian breakfast items.

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

The artificial intelligence enabled software, ChatGPT has raked up discussion in the tech world and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella conversed with the chat robot in Bengaluru, said a report in Money Control. At a recent tech summit in Karnataka’s capital, Satya Nadella asked ChatGPT for the most popular south Indian breakfast items.

In a response to Nadella’s query, the AI enabled software answered Idli, Vada, Uthappam, Dosa and Pongal as traditional south Indian breakfast items. However, ChatGPT also included Biryani as a breakfast item and the Microsoft CEO quickly disagreed with its answer. Later the chat robot corrected its answer and replied, “You are right. It is not classified as a tiffin dish in south India.” The Hyderabad-born techie further said, “You cannot insult me by saying Biryani is a breakfast item.”

Also Read | Explained: What is ChatGPT, an AI chatbot which can give 'every answer'

The report also said that Nadella asked ChatGPT to write a play where Dosa, Vada and Idli fight over the best south Indian breakfast title and it came up with a hilarious role play between the three dishes. He also questioned about the best Vada Pav in Mumbai and also asked to create a play between Vada Pav and Pav Bhaji arguing for best street food title.

ChatGPT is a product of an artificial intelligence research lab, OpenAI and Elon Musk is one of its founders.

