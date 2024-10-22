Schools closed in Bengaluru on October 23? Check details here

Amid heavy and incessant rainfall in Bengaluru city, the city's Urban Deputy Commissioner, Jagadish G, has announced that schools will be closed on Wednesday, i.e., on October 23. A circular detailing the same was shared on social media site X. A school bus moves through a flooded road after heavy rains in Bengaluru.(REUTERS)

This marks the third closure in just a week because of the relentless downpours, and the precautionary step is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of students and staff as the city grapples with severe weather, including widespread waterlogging and traffic disruptions. In contrast, colleges will continue to operate as usual.

Several school buses were recently seen stranded in inundated roads, with children being rescued in tractors in several areas. Schools were also closed on Tuesday, however, the notice was shared at the last minute, several parents alleged, taking to social media to voice their frustrations.

Many wondered if there was a communication breakdown or if the decision was made at the last minute. Residents alleged that the Deputy Commissioner announced the holiday so late that school vans had already picked up the kids, leaving parents in a scramble to handle the situation.

Bengaluru has experienced significant rainfall over the past few days, leading to several challenges for residents, widely disrupting daily life activities. The heavy downpour has resulted in traffic snarls across major roads, with many commuters facing delays due to waterlogged streets and obstructed pathways.

Several areas reported waterlogging, as well as uprooted trees, affecting mobility. Homes in low-lying regions were flooded, prompting concerns about safety and property damage. Local authorities have been working to address the flooding and clear clogged drains, but the situation has been complicated by the volume of rain.

Moreover, weather agencies have forecasted more rain in the coming days, raising alarms about potential worsening conditions. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and be cautious while traveling.