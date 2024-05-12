A new scam has come to light in Bengaluru where fraudsters are sending scratch cards to people in disguise of e-commerce websites and looting them. A 45-year-old woman was duped as she sent ₹18 lakh after falling prey to the scam, reported Deccan Herald. Scratch card scam in Bengaluru. Fraudsters loot ₹ 18L from woman: Report

According to the report, a woman in Bengaluru’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar received a scratch card that claimed to be from the e-commerce website Meesho. The scratch card was delivered along with a letter of instructions and contact details. When she scratched the car. It said that she had won ₹15.51 lakh.

She immediately dialed the number that was given in the letter and informed me about it. The person on the other end of the call asked her to share photographs of her scratch card and proof of her identity. After sending all the required details, the person said that the woman had to pay 30% of taxes prior as lottery tickets are illegal in Karnataka and made her transfer money multiple times between February and May. The woman was promised to get all the transferred money and the actual lottery amount once the documentation is cleared and she reportedly transferred ₹18 lakh via RTGS.

After there is no response from the other side, she approached police, and a case was registered under sections 66C (punishment for identity theft) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of Information Technology (IT) Act and sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 of IPC. The sale and circulation of lottery tickets are banned in Karnataka.