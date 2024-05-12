 Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna continues to remain in ICU, condition stable | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna continues to remain in ICU, condition stable

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 12, 2024 09:39 AM IST

SM Krishna is on adequate support and is being treated by the doctors of the critical care team led by Dr Satyanarayana and Dr Sunil Karanth.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna, who was hospitalised at the Manipal Hospital for a minor ailment on April 30, continues to be in the ICU under the care of a critical care team.

Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna continues to remain in ICU, condition stable(HT Photo)
(HT Photo)

Krishna is on adequate support and is being treated by the doctors of the critical care team led by Dr Satyanarayana and Dr Sunil Karanth. His condition is said to be stable and recovering.

Earlier this week, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wished former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna a speedy recovery and said that his condition is improving, following his visit to the veteran politician at a Bengaluru Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

After meeting the former Union Minister, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "I came to meet him. He is improving and I wish him all the best and he should recover speedily."

Krishna, 91, who also held important portfolios, including those of external affairs in the UPA government.

He was Karnataka Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004, and also served as External Affairs Minister during the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012, and as Maharashtra Governor.

He joined the BJP in March 2017, ending his nearly 50-year-long association with the Congress. He retired from active politics last year. (ANI)

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Former Karnataka CM SM Krishna continues to remain in ICU, condition stable

