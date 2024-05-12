The rains are likely to continue in Karnataka for the next week, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday. Bengaluru will also see light to moderate rains over the next few days in parts of the city, and a yellow alert is issued until May 13. Met department predicts rain in Bengaluru for next few days, yellow alert issued

Gusty winds, along with thunderstorms, are also expected in Bengaluru. Senior IMD scientist CS Patil said, “The rains in Karnataka will continue for the next one week and winds with 40 to 50kmph are also likely to occur. In Bengaluru, the moderate rains will continue, and the temperatures will see further dip.”

Patil also stressed that rain above 7cm is expected across the state. “April did not see any rain, but moderate rainfall will continue in Karnataka in May. A yellow alert has already been issued, and rainfall above 7cm is expected in the next few days,” the senior scientist said.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru recently clocked the lowest maximum temperature since March after two months of continuous scorching heat. On Friday, the mercury saw hover at 31.9 degrees Celsius in the city, a rare occurrence since February when it dipped to similar levels for just a couple of days, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rains in Bengaluru also led to severe waterlogging which caused traffic snarls across the city. The terminal 2 at Kempegowda International Airport too was waterlogged due heavy rains in Bengaluru.