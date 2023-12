Several areas in Bengaluru to witness power cuts this weekend; Check affected areas

Many areas in the Karnataka capital are set to witness ower outages this wekeend, from Friday to Sunday. This comes in the midst of various maintenance and repair projects being undertaken by power supply companies.

Most of these disruptions are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm. (HT File Photo)

Most of these disruptions are expected to occur between 10am and 5pm, however, some works may be completed earlier. Here is a day-by-day list of areas that could be affected by power outages.

December 15, Friday

Yelahanka Old and New Town, KMF, Vidyaranyapura, MS Palya, GKVK, Judicial Layout, NCBS, Purvankara Block 1, 2, 3, 4, RMZ, Chikkamanni Layout, Jeevan Bheema Nagara, Saraswathi Nagara, Jayanagara, Huthri Village, Lingadahalli, Madaluru, Gidaganahally, M Dasarahalli, Ojugunte, Kentharalahatti, Upparapalya, Chikkere, Doddakere, Madhugiri Road, Jyothi Nagar, Shankarananda Badavane, Sachin Layout, Gangamma Layout, Kallukote, Presidency College, Nagaji Gudlu, Dairy Circle, Food Godown, Gajamaranahalli, Hanumanthapura, Adaluru, Mushtigarahalli, Kottagate, Bandhakunte, Thogarugunte, Hanumanahalli, Chikkanakote, Gollarahatti, Nallikatte, Gollarahalli, Isamudra, Hosahatti, Singapura, Hullur, Kurubarahalli, Thirumalapura, Siddapura, Malappanahatti, Janukonda, Jalikatte, Basavanashivakere, Hirekabbigere, BG Halli, Thodranal, T Nulenur, Mathihalli, Bidaregudi, Konehalli, Kabbinakere, Ambika Nagara, Bairapura, Nagthihalli, DT Vatti, Kainodu and Heggere.

December 16, Saturday

Durgambika Temple, Nituvalli, Rasthrothana School, Manikanta Circle, Sri Ram Badavane, Kariyamma Temple, Jayanagara A&B Block, Nituvahalli, Bhagiratha Circle, Jayanagara Church, Bel Colony, Ramachandrapura, Jalahalli Village, Chamundeshwari Layout, Mtrdc Bel, Alagavai, Halavudara, Obalapura, Siddapura, D Madakaripura and Doddiganal.

December 17, Sunday

Horticulture Office Road, Gayathri Circle, SBM Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote Areas, Chief Office Surroundings, Bank Colony, Challakere Road, Madakaripura, JCR Main Road, Gopalpura Road, Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple, Nehru Nagara, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, SJM College, Headpost Office Road, PB Road, Sjmit Circle, Ksrtc Bustand Road, Bapuji Nagara, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagara, Police Quarters, University Area, GR Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Subramanya Nagara, Lokikere Road, Annehal, Godabnahal, Nandipura, Sondekola, Kakkeru, Mahadevanakatte, Kunabevu, Kotehatti, Kariyamanhatti, Bommakanhalli, Hunsekatte, Bagenhal, Hosadurga Town, Kellodu Panchayath, Hunavinodu Panchayath, Madure Panchayath, Kanguvalli Panchayath, Kiadb Industrial Area, Antharasanahalli, Hebbaka, Express L/o, Rajlaxmi Hospital, Air Force, Patelappa L/o, Slv Apartment, Aninaya Temple, Abbigere, Forturner Development Apartment, Commander Gori App, Varadharaju Swamy L/o, Kruthika Apartment, Hosabalu Nagar, Kaveri Circle, Ananda County, Srikrupa L/o, Venkateshwara L/o, Kempe Gowda Garden, Pillappa Circle, Nisarga L/o, Sapthagiri L/o, Kalanagar, Kala Road, Rama Temple, K. G. Halli, Kala Road Slum, Kuvempu Nagar, Y Mack Circle, HVV L/o, Vishwaraya L/o, Nayudu L/o, Kanchi Rama Nagar, Vinayak L/o Vadedrahalli, Muneshwara L/o, Rainbow L/o, Netaji L/o, Shree Ramaiya L/o, Varadharaju Nagar, MS Palya Circle, Barath Nagar, Singapura Paradise Chandrappa L/o, Balaji L/o, Koyas Factory, Sree Rama Apartment, Vinayaka Nagara, Adavigollara Halli, Shivanakere, Hirekabbigere and N Baligatte.

