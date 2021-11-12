Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Several coaches derail as boulders hit Kannur-Bengaluru Express; passengers safe
bengaluru news

Several coaches derail as boulders hit Kannur-Bengaluru Express; passengers safe

No injuries were reported following the derailment that took place at 3.50am. The train had left Kannur at 6.05pm on Thursday. “All 2,348 passengers are safe,” said South Western Railway officials
Boulders being removed from the accident site after several coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru Express train derailed on Friday. (HT photo)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 09:22 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi

Several coaches of the Kannur-Bengaluru Express derailed early on Friday as the running train was hit by falling boulders when it was travelling in the Toppuru-Sivadi section.

No injuries were reported following the derailment that took place at 3.50am. The train had left Kannur at 6.05pm on Thursday.

According to the South Western Railway, after several boulders came crashing down and struck the running train, several coaches were derailed.

Officials said the Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru-Shyam Singh, along with a divisional team of senior officers and doctors, reached the spot on an accident relief train (ART) at 4.45am. A team from Tamil Nadu’s Erode Junction also left for the spot on an ART.

“All 2,348 passengers on board are safe. No casualty or injury was reported,” said Aneesh Hegde, the chief public relations officer of South Western Railway.

Also Read: Ferozepur division of Railways: Chain pulling, gate dashing incidents on rise post Covid

He said, “A total of 15 buses are being arranged at Toppuru for the convenience of the passengers. Five buses are being arranged at the accident site. Refreshments have been arranged.”

RELATED STORIES

After the accident, the KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Superfast Special that was scheduled to leave at 6.10am was diverted to travel via Baiyyappanahali, Bangarapet and Tirupattur.

The Nagercoil Jn-KSR Bengaluru Festival Special, scheduled to arrive at 9.10am, will also be diverted to run via Salem, Tirupattur, Bangarapet and KSR Bengaluru.

The 5.30am scheduled departure at Salem of the Salem-Yesvantpur Express Special is set to be pushed back by three hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
India's Covid-19 tally
Pakistan vs Australia Semi Final 2 Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP