Shivakumar gets ED summons, daughter served CBI’s notice

Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued him a notice to appear before it on February 22, adding that the CBI had issued a notice to his daughter Aishwarya Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, who is currently undertaking “Praja Dhwani Yatre” as part of the party’s preparations for the coming state assembly polls in May, alleged that the ED and CBI are “directed” only at opposition leaders and not at those from the ruling party.

“There is nothing for the ruling party (leaders) even if they amass thousands of crores,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Shivamogga, Shivakumar on Wednesday said that despite answering all the questions, he has been summoned again by the ED. “I am getting notices every day. Yesterday my daughter has got a notice asking about her school fees and exam results. You can imagine what kind of questions they are asking. I have already answered what I have given to the National Herald, but again they have asked me to appear before them on the 22nd. Should I conduct ‘Praja Dhwani’ yatra or sit before them?” Shivakumar said.

The ED is investigating two cases against Shivakumar—one of which is related to the National Herald corruption case. The CBI is investigating a case of disproportionate assets against the Congress leader.

The Kanakapura MLA first got into the ED crosshairs when he was arrested by the agency on September 3, 2019, following multiple rounds of questioning in a case that emerged from an Income tax department action against him.

The Delhi high court had granted him bail in October of that year.

In May last year, the agency filed a charge sheet against him and some others linked to him in this case. He was questioned by the ED in September in another money laundering case linked to the alleged possession of disproportionate assets.

The 2019 case was registered after taking cognisance of a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department against them the previous year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

The income tax department has accused Shivakumar and his alleged associates of transporting huge amounts of unaccounted cash regularly through hawala channels with the help of three other accused.

CBI officials had earlier conducted searches in educational institutions run by Shivakumar in connection with a case of disproportionate assets, which is under investigation.

Shivakumar is the chairman of the National Education Foundation (NEF), and his daughter D K S Aishwarya is the trustee secretary, while other family members are trustees.

(With PTI inputs)