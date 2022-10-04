Shut for three decades, Rahul Gandhi opens a road in Karnataka village. Watch

A road in Karnataka’s Badanavalu village was reopened after about three decades when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the place on Gandhi Jayanti. The road was shut due to caste-based violence between Dalits and Lingayats in the village in 1993.

On Monday, a video that was shared from the official Twitter handle of Bharat Jodo Yatra said, “Brick by brick, we will rebuild India into the united and harmonious nation it once was.(Sic)”

In the video, Gandhi can be seen opening a road named ‘Bharat Jodo Road’. A wall in Badnavalu’s school was also painted with vibrant colors. Gandhi and some school children also put out imprints of their hands on one the school walls. Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah were present along with Gandhi during the trip to the village.

On Gandhi Jayanti, the Congress MP paid his floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at Badanavalu and later visited local weavers in the village.

He enquired about their well-being and interacted with them regarding the difficulties that they are facing, the party said.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will remain halted due to Dasara festival.

On October 6, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi will join her son for the yatra in the state.

