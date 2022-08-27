Siddaramaiah at 'Indo-China Friendship' event? 'No, I declined,' he says amid row

The invitation card of a seminar organised by the Inia-China Friendship Association Karnataka chapter has triggered a fresh row as former chief minister Siddaramaiah's name has been mentioned as one of the chief guests of the event. The topic of the seminar is -- Interference of US imperialist in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China. "If anyone had any doubt that CONgress works for China, this will clear their doubt," BJP leader CT Ravi tweeted attacking the Congress. Siddaramaiah clarified that he had declined the invitation for the event scheduled tomorrow. "It is surprising to see my name despite declining it," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I declined to participate as my party's & my position are against the agenda of the program," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Siddaramaiah, Dr H C Mahadevappa, former deputy CM of Karnataka was listed as the guest of honour, while Rajya Sabha MP Dr L Hanumanthaiah and former minister of Karnataka PGR Sindhia, who is the president of ICFA National, are named as the speakers of the event.

The seminar, which would be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa road, would also be presided by K Srinivas Gowda, also a former minister of Karnataka and the president of ICFA in Karnataka. The event would start at 10am on Sunday and also host a Chinese photographic exhibition till 5 pm from Sunday to September 3.