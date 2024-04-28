 Siddaramaiah protests against Centre's 'injustice' in release of drought relief funds | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Siddaramaiah protests against Centre's 'injustice' in release of drought relief funds

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Apr 28, 2024 12:13 PM IST

The state government has declared 226 out of the total 236 Taluks in Karnataka as drought-hit and said there was a crop loss in 48 lakh hectares of land.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar along with several ministers and legislators on Sunday staged a dharna here, alleging injustice done to the state by the union government while releasing the drought relief funds.

Siddaramaiah protests against Centre's 'injustice' in release of drought funds

Holding 'Chombu', the round water pot symbolising emptiness and deception, the leaders charged the Centre with "cheating" Karnataka by not releasing adequate relief to face acute drought, the kind of which was not witnessed in the past several decades.

Also Read - Karnataka government forms SIT for probing into ‘obscene videos’ case that allegedly involved Prajwal Revanna

They held the symbolic dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of "Vidhana Soudha", which houses the Legislature and Secretariat.

According to Siddaramaiah, against the demand for 18,171 crore for drought relief, the union government ordered release of only 3,454 crore, that too after the state approached the Supreme Court.

The amount was not even a quarter of the state's demand, he noted.

