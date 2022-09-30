'Siddaramaiah shouldn’t have…': Karnataka CM amid face-off over PFI ban

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah amid the faceoff over the union government banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) for alleged terror activities.

Reacting to the PFI ban, Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka chief minister, sought similar action against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, alleging they also were disturbing the peace in the society. "Those who function against the law, disturb peace in the society, if action is taken against them, we are not opposed to it. In the same way, RSS is also disturbing the peace in the society, so action should be taken against them too," he said on Tuesday.

Hitting out at Siddaramaiah, chief minister Bommai said on Friday that the Congress had no basis to ask why was PFI banned because it was the same party that withdrew cases booked against the Islamic outfit. “Siddaramiah (as chief minister) had withdrawn cases against PFI, now to hide it, he is asking for a ban on RSS, but is unable to say why the RSS should be banned,” Bommai said.

"To ask for such an organisation to be banned is really unfortunate, Siddaramaiah should not have stooped to such a low level," the chief minister added.

He pointed out that the RSS is a patriotic organisation that works for the downtrodden, poor and orphan children, and is at the forefront when there are calamities or floods.

On Wednesday, chief minister Bommai said the ban on PFI sent out a strong message to all anti-national groups, adding it was a long-time demand by the country's people.

The Karnataka police have warned strict action on any protests or activities against the ban and in favour of the PFI. Praveen Sood, the Director General and Inspector General of Police, said on Wednesday the police and district authorities will be taking necessary action to implement the ban, as per the government orders.

(With agency inputs)

