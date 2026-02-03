Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the SIT which is probing into the death of C J Roy, founder and chairman of the Confident Group, will record the statements of family members and others, and based on the inquiry report, further action will be decided. SIT probing into realtor's death, action based on report: Minister Parameshwara

A native of Kerala, Roy was found dead at his office here on January 30, with bullet injuries. He allegedly died by suicide, amid Income Tax raids on his premises.

"SIT has begun the probe. They will record the statements of family members and others and they will see what comes out," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question on Roy's death probe.

Responding to a question that the family had claimed that Roy was under pressure from the IT department, he said, "All those things will be known after the investigation is complete. Before the investigation, we cannot say any specific reason."

Regarding Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan writing a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking judicial inquiry into the death of Roy, the minister said, "I know he has written a letter, but I don't know the content. Let's wait and see what they decide. The IT department comes under Nirmala Sitharaman. Whether she will order a judicial probe or any other probe, we don't know.

"At the state level, we have formed an SIT, they have begun the probe, and based on the report, we will take a decision."

An Unnatural Death Report has been registered at Ashok Nagar Police Station in connection with the death of Roy, who was Honorary Consul of the Slovak Republic.

Roy had allegedly shot himself when the Income Tax team was conducting searches in his office in Bengaluru, according to police sources.

His brother C J Babu had claimed that Roy was under pressure due to the Income Tax department's proceedings.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.