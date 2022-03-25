Speeding truck crashes into bike, killing rider on the spot on Bengaluru's ORR
- A 47-year-old biker was killed on his way to work on Thursday morning after a speeding truck collided with him on HAL Outer Ring Road.
A bike rider has been killed on the HAL outer ring road after a speeding truck collided with his bike on Thursday.
The accident has reportedly happened as the truck driver was allegedly over-speeding and lost control of the truck before crashing into the bike and knocking the rider down.
However, the residents of the area blamed the unfortunate incident on the narrow road and heavy traffic congestion in addition to the separate cycle and bus lanes on the Outer Ring Road.
A study undertaken by traffic police of the city in 2021 showed that a total of 651 persons were killed in road accidents in Bengaluru during 2021.
The deceased has been identified as G M Joseph Mathew, a resident of Balaji Layout. He was 47 years old and was working at a BPO unit in Devarabeesanahalli.
Passers-by and motorists who stopped at the scene of the accident reportedly threw traffic on the busy and congested Outer Ring Road out of gear, making it worse by crowding over the spot to click pictures and record videos.
A senior police officer has told reporters that the accident took place at around 9 a.m. on Thursday when Mathew was on his way to work, going through the Outer Ring Road.
According to reports, the over-speeding truck has hit the victim from behind, which flung him into the air due to the impact. Matthew is said to have died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries.
The passers-by then immediately alerted HAL police who rushed to the spot and seized the truck. The driver, however, is said to have fled the spot after the accident. Therefore, no arrests have been made so far, although, a case of reckless driving has been filed against the driver
