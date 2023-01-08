Sri Ram Sena Belagavi District President, his driver injured in firing

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 09:39 AM IST

Sri Ram Sena district president and his driver escaped with injuries in a firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police said.

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Sri Ram Sena district president and his driver escaped with injuries in a firing incident at Hindalaga village area, the police said on Sunday.

Officials said that Ravi Kokitakera, District president of Sri Ram Sene escaped with injuries on the chin after an unknown person shot him.

The firing incident happened near Hindalaga village at Belagavi.

The bullets were fired by unidentified persons, and his driver was also injured in the incident, officials said.

Both have been taken to a nearby hospital and admitted there. They are out of danger.

A case has been registered in Belagavi rural police station and a probe has been initiated to identify and nab the accused, the police said.

Topics
bengaluru karnataka
