 Staff union demands BMTC to revoke suspension of Bengaluru bus conductor who slapped woman passenger | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Staff union demands BMTC to revoke suspension of Bengaluru bus conductor who slapped woman passenger

ByHT News Desk
Apr 03, 2024 05:27 PM IST

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Union claimed that the bus conductor was suspended without proper verification.

The transport department staff union has condemned the recent suspension of the Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductor for slapping a woman passenger while on duty. The Karnataka State Road Transport Commission (KSRTC) Staff and Workers Union wrote to the BMTC MD and claimed that the woman attacked him first to which the conductor responded.

The BMTC on Tuesday said they have taken "disciplinary action" and suspended the bus conductor.(X)
The BMTC on Tuesday said they have taken "disciplinary action" and suspended the bus conductor.(X)

In the last week of March, a video went viral on social media which showed a heated argument between a woman passenger and the bus conductor in the Siddapura area of Bengaluru. The argument soon turned into a physical exchange, and the conductor was seen slapping the woman passenger.

The BMTC immediately took action and suspended the employee. Later, the woman went on filing an FIR against the conductor, and the Bengaluru Police arrested him.

In a letter to BMTC MD Ramachandran R, the union president HV Anantha Subbarao wrote, “The woman’s complaint does not match the CCTV footage as it shows it was her who attacked the bus conductor first. With the federation's efforts, the conductor is now out on bail.”

Subbarao also claimed that the bus conductor was suspended without proper verification. “The BMTC should have verified what happened at the incident and then take action. Suspending an employee only based on a video cannot be justified. The federation demands BMTC to revoke his suspension,” he added in the letter.

