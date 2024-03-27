Bengaluru bus conductor slaps lady passenger; suspended | Video

A bus conductor from Bengaluru has been suspended from duty after he thrashed a lady passenger on Tuesday morning, a video of which is going viral on social media. The incident occurred in the Siddapura police station limits when a woman, traveling from Bilekalli to Shivajinagar, had an argument with a BMTC bus conductor, which later erupted in a physical fight. The BMTC on Tuesday said they have taken "disciplinary action" and suspended the bus conductor.(X)

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) in this light, issued a press release on Tuesday, saying they have suspended the bus conductor. The video of the incident shows the conductor and the woman arguing, shortly after which she slaps him. In retaliation, the conductor is seen slapping the woman repeatedly.

The two were arguing over the ticket for the bus ride. The lady passenger soon lodged a complaint with the police over the matter, news agency ANI reported.

"Based on the said social media news, disciplinary action has been reserved against Mr. Honnappa Nagappa Agasar, Conductor, with immediate effect 'suspended," The press release from the BMTC read.

"Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation is giving high priority to the safety of women passengers. The corporation has taken measures like separate seating for women in buses, separate doors, installation of panic button, CCTV, installation of information boards, women's rest room at major bus stations, helpline. Necessary steps are taken to ensure that women passengers feel safe travelling in company buses," It added.

“Gender Sensitization training is being given to all 27,000 driving staff in order to make the women passengers feel safe and comfortable. Our corporation has given priority to the safety of women, and strict disciplinary action will be taken against those found guilty of any kind of violence, rude behaviour and untoward incidents against women passengers,” It further stated.

However, several internet users pointed out that the lady hit the conductor first and that his actions were in retaliation. "Not supporting the conductor here, but it was a reaction to the female passenger who hit the conductor first during the argument. @BMTC_BENGALURU and other agencies conveniently ignored it and ran behind the term "assault" which the conductor obviously didn't face first," Yathish Kumar S, a Bengaluru resident, wrote on micro-blogging site ‘X’.

(With inputs from ANI)