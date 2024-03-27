Karnataka: Unable to pay debt, 61-yr-old farmer dies by suicide

A 61-year-old farmer died by suicide allegedly after failing to repay a loan in a village in Dakshina Kannada district on Monday night, police said. The incident took place in Koila village of Kadaba taluk. (Representational Image)

According to police, the farmer was driven to this extreme step due to mounting financial pressure and the inability to repay the loan he had taken for agricultural purposes.

A complaint was lodged by his son with the Kadaba police, attributing his father’s suicide to the burden of debt weighing heavily on him.

The police said the farmer availed a loan of more than 10 lakh from banks and cooperative societies to develop his eight-acre arecanut and coconut plantations. However, due to diseases and drought, he could not get a sufficient crop last year. While the banks sent notices for the repayment of the loan with interest.

Due to the mounting financial pressure, he consumed pesticide on Monday night, police said. Soon, he was shifted to the Kadaba primary health centre for treatment, but he could not be saved.

Speaking to the reporters, one of the farmer’s neighbours Seenappa said: “For a few days, he looked worried about defaulting on his loan as he bought a piece of land three years ago.” “He was afraid that the money lenders might abuse him if he failed to repay them, so he took an extreme step,” he added.

Kadaba police sub-inspector B Abhinandan said: “On Monday night, he went away from home and did not return even after 11pm.” “Upon searching by family members, he was found in an unconscious state near a forest. Soon, he was shifted to Kadaba primary health centre, but he died. We have registered a case under section 174 (unnatural death) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is underway.”