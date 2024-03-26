Karnataka woman ends life after husband loses 1.5 crore via betting: Report

Ranjitha, a 24-year-old homemaker from Karnataka's Chitradurga, was found hanging at her residence recently. As authorities delved into her death, they uncovered a troubling narrative involving cricket betting and debt of around ₹ 1.5 crore associated with her husband, Darshan Babu. Ranjitha was found hanging at her residence in Karnataka's Chitradurga. (HT File)

According to the police, Ranjitha left behind a suicide note in which she wrote about the harassment faced by the family from moneylenders, which eventually led to her dying by suicide. Following the incident, the police also filed a case against 13 suspects - three of whom were identified as Shivu, Girish and Venkatesh, the Times of India said in a report. Ranjitha was found hanging at her home on March 18.

Speaking to TOI, Darshan Babu's father-in-law, Venkatesh, said that Darshan had repaid most of the borrowed money but still owed about 54 lakh.

“My son-in-law is innocent. He was not willing to get into cricket betting, but the suspects forced him, saying it was an easy way to get rich…” Venkatesh was quoted by TOI as saying. He also claimed that the suspects promised to finance some blank cheques as security.

Darshan Babu, an assistant engineer in the minor irrigation department in Hosadurga, began participating in the betting game in 2021, a year subsequent to his marriage to Ranjitha. According to his father-in-law, Darshan was lured into cricket betting with the promise of financial gains.

Darshan was assured that he could effortlessly earn money by bidding on IPL matches, with minimal associated risk. The engineer, believed to be in his late 20s, succumbed to temptation and began betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Initially successful, he gradually escalated his wagers.

Ensnared by the allure of betting, he was compelled to borrow money at exorbitant interest rates, ultimately accumulating debts exceeding 1 crore.

The burden of Darshan's debts weighed heavily on the young couple, who had a two-year-old son.

Suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please reach out immediately to the nearest Suicide prevention lifeline immediately.