One held for betting on IPL matches

The CIA staff 3 of police commissionerate Ludhiana arrested one for accepting bets on league matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) while two managed to escape. The police also recovered a laptop, five mobile phones and ₹5,000 cash from the accused. Police have said that the accused received bets on mobile phones and kept all the records of bets in their laptops. (HT file photo)

The arrested have been identified as Rahul Goyal of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, while Saifi Goyal, alias Shanty, of Punjab Mata Nagar and Rajesh Bahal of Chhabra Colony managed to escape.

Sub-inspector Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the matter, said that the raid was conducted out following a tip-off and the accused were caught red-handed while accepting bets. While Rahul Goyal was arrested on the spot, the rest of the accused managed to flee.

The SI added that the accused received bets on mobile phones and kept all the records of bets in their laptops. The house, from where the accused was arrested, belongs to absconding Saifi Goyal, while the arrested accused Rahul was living there as a caretaker.

The police found that the mobile phone numbers, which were being used for the crime, were purchased using forged documents.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13 A, 3 and 67 of Gambling Act has been lodged against the accused at Dugri police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

In another such case, the Haibowal police arrested eight accused for setting bets using mobile phones in Naveen Nagar of Haibowal. The police recovered ₹5 lakh in cash from their possession.