One killed in explosion at firecracker factory in Karnataka’s Mandya

One person was killed and another sustained injuries after an explosion in a firecracker factory in a village in Mandya district on Monday evening, police said. The incident took place while the firecrackers were being shifted to another place. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Mahesh Gounder (67), and the injured person as Nagalingam Swami (48), both natives of Tamil Nadu. Soon after the incident that took place in Kebba Halli village, both individuals were shifted to Mandya institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital, however, Mahesh succumbed to his injuries while Nagalingam’s condition is said to be stable.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to police, firecrackers from Velupuram in Tamil Nadu, were brought for the annual festival of Kalabhairaveshwara temple in Kebbahalli on March 23. The festival was held on Sunday night.

The tragedy occurred while the firecrackers were being shifted to another village festival in a vehicle. The roof of the godown was smashed due to the impact of the explosion where the firecrackers were stored in the village.

Police said that the responsibility of managing the firecracker arrangements for the festival had been entrusted to a group of individuals from Tamil Nadu who had been residing in a makeshift hut within the village premises for the past 15 days. The festival concluded on Sunday night, marking the end of the festivities. However, the following morning brought about an unforeseen tragedy as the labourers were engaged in filling firecrackers with medicinal substances for the festival.

Circle inspector S Mahesh said: “We have registered a case under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the Kalabhairaveshwara temple committee and the individuals from Tamil Nadu at Keragodu police station.”

“The body of the deceased was handed over to family members after an autopsy was conducted at MIMS, and the injured person is being treated and is out of danger,” he added.

On October 7, a firecracker accident at a godown near Attibele on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, killed 14 people on the spot.

Another three individuals who sustained injuries died while undergoing treatment at St. John’s Hospital in Bengaluru. The state government ordered a magisterial inquiry into the Attibele incident.