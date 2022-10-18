‘Stay away’: Karnataka forest dept’s message to jewellers on wildlife crimes

Officials of the Karnataka forest department have alleged a rise in wildlife crimes among jewellery makers in the state. On Sunday, the department wrote to The Jewellers Association (TJA) in Karnataka, asking it to keep a watch on its members who are using animal parts for making jewellery.

In a letter to Ketan S Dhruv, the secretary of TJA, forest department said, “It has been observed that there is increasing involvement of gold smith/ Jeweler community in wildlife crimes. The members of the community are at cutting edge level and are vulnerable to use illegal body parts of wildlife in their finished goods. (Sic)”

The jewellers in the state are also asked to keep themselves away from involvement in such activities. “I would request the association to take serious note of it and inform the members to keep themselves away from possessing or using any illegal wildlife body part, failing which the Department is constrained to proceed as per penal provision of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. (Sic)” added the forest officials of Karnataka.

Tusks of elephants, nails of tigers and many parts of other wild animals are illegally used to make lavish jewellery products. The Jewellery Association is yet to share its response to the letter from the forest department

