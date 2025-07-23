‘Stop spreading Bengaluru hate…’: Reddit users clash over traffic-related posts

Bengaluru's notorious traffic jams have yet again surged into the spotlight after two Reddit posts offered sharply contrasting perspectives on commuting in the city. Commenters argued that traffic gridlock is a nationwide phenomenon, not an isolated Bengaluru problem.

The debate began when a Reddit user claimed that walking 1 km in Bengaluru was now faster than driving the same distance by car. The post received hundreds of upvotes and comments within hours. “1 km…walk in 8 mins...or reach by car in 14 mins...this can happen in Bengaluru only,” the post read.

Many social media users defended the IT hub, arguing that Bengaluru has been unfairly singled out for criticism amid reports of soaring traffic in other cities such as Hyderabad and Gurgaon as well. Social media users asserted that some are spreading “Bengaluru hate” intentionally.

“It can happen anywhere.! I guess you didn’t see the news about Gurgaon.!” a user said.

“Also why do you need car for 1km ? Can’t you just walk ? I mean isn’t taking car for short distances the roots cause for unnecessary traffic?” another replied.

Several echoed the sentiment, with one writing, “You need a car for a one km walk?”

Some other responses included: “Guess that’s what happens when you want to use a car for 1km huh?” and “if u are using car to commute 1 KM , then I think the problem lies with people like u !!!!”

A resident wrote, “This is normal everywhere. Just spreading Bengaluru hate,”, while another said, “Buddy, wrong sub. There's another sub to hate on Bengaluru all you want.”

Many encouraged walking, saying, “walk, it is healthy and also you are now part of the solution.”

However, some said Bengaluru is not a walk-friendly city, posting, “Everyone would love to walk if the footpaths were walkable. Half of them are occupied by street vendors and other half is unusable.”

In contrast, the second Reddit post, which reported that it took 55 minutes to cover 5.3 kms on Bengaluru’s Sarjapur Road, resonated with many users widely. Many agreed that walking might truly be the faster option in such cases.

“Yesterday it was 55 minutes for 12 kms. Today it is 55 minutes for 5 kms.. tremendous improvement,” a sarcastic comment stated.

“i can run that distance in 27 mins,” a resident lamented, while another posted, “Walking is faster!”

While opinions remain divided, this recent Reddit exchange underlines how traffic congestion remains a flashpoint issue for Bengaluru.