News / India News / Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 'world's biggest' Santa Claus with onions, sand

Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates 'world's biggest' Santa Claus with onions, sand

ANI |
Dec 25, 2023 04:29 AM IST

Sudarsan Pattnaik told ANI that in making this giant sculpture, two tonnes of onions were used.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Santa Claus using onions at Puri's Blue Flag beach with the message 'Gift A Plant, Green The Earth' on the eve of Christmas.

Odisha's sand artist also mentioned the need of the hour to plant more trees, thus the reason behind using onion in his sculpture.(ANI)
Sudarsan Pattnaik told ANI that in making this giant sculpture, two tonnes of onions were used.

"Every year, during Christmas, we try to create some different sculptures at Puri's Blue Flag beach. This time we have created world's biggest onion and sand installation Santa Claus which is 100 feet long 20 feet high and 40 feet wide We have used two tonnes of onions. We tried to give a message: 'Gift A Plant, Green The Earth," he said.

Odisha's sand artist also mentioned the need of the hour to plant more trees, thus the reason behind using onion in his sculpture.

"We all know the impact of Climate change, so it is the message for all of us. it is the need of the hour to plant more trees. It has taken 8 hours to complete sculptures. When the world celebrates Christmas, it will see India has the biggest sand and onion sculpture," he added.

The entire country is celebrating Christmas, with midnight prayers happening across the country.

Holy Family Catholic Church in Srinagar has been illuminated with colourful lights and decorated beautifully on Christmas Eve.

Devotees attend midnight mass prayers at St. Michael's Church in Mumbai on the occasion of Christmas.

"We celebrate the feast of Christmas with great joy. We celebrate the birth of our saviour, our Lord Jesus Christ. God becomes a human being and comes to dwell with us...He pitched his tent among us that his God comes to dwell with us...He is there with us at every moment in every place, and his presence gives us strength and hope. The festival of Christmas brings joy to our hearts...The message of Christmas must also touch the poor, the lonely, those who are discouraged, those who are afraid, and those who are going through difficulties and give them hope that the Lord Jesus is with them," Johan Rodrigues, Bishop of Poona Diocese, St. Patrick's Cathedral said.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attended mass prayers at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Rosary on Christmas Eve.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi and also at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
