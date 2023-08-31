News / Trending / Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sand art. It has a Chandrayaan-3 twist

Sudarsan Pattnaik celebrates Raksha Bandhan with sand art. It has a Chandrayaan-3 twist

ByArfa Javaid
Aug 31, 2023 06:15 PM IST

An Instagram user reacted to Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Raksha Bandhan sand art having a Chandrayaan-3 twist and wrote, “Wow! This is so creative.”

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a celebrated sand artist and recipient of the prestigious Padma Shri award, created sand art on Puri beach to commemorate the festival of Raksha Bandhan this year. The inspiration for his art came from India’s triumphant Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik on Raksha Bandhan. (Instagram/@sudarsansand)

“#HappyRakshaBandhan. We are celebrating Raksha Bandhan with #Chandamama. My sand art at Puri beach with message: ‘Mother Earth is tying #Rakhi to Chanda Mama’,” wrote sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik while sharing a picture of his sand art on Instagram.

The art features a woman in a saree, symbolizing the Earth, tying a rakhi on a man’s hand, representing the Moon, amidst what appears to be Space.

Take a look at the sand art created by Sudarsan Pattnaik below:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the sand art has accumulated scores of likes and comments.

Check out how an Instagram user reacted to his sand art here:

“Happy Raksha Bandhan,” posted an Instagram user.

Another added, “The most innovative way to wish Raksha Bandhan to all my bhai and behen [brothers and sisters].”

“Wow! This is so creative,” joined a third.

A fourth commented, “Many many best wishes to all on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.”

