Swiggy exits Bengaluru's ORR after six years, shifts HQ to Whitefield for more space and better connectivity: Report

Bengaluru’s tech corridor is witnessing yet another major corporate shift, with food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy preparing to relocate its headquarters from Embassy Tech Village in Bellandur to Sumadhura Capital Towers in Whitefield. The move, expected to be completed in the next couple of months, marks a significant transition for the company.

The move, expected to be completed in the next couple of months, marks a significant transition for the company after more than six years on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Deccan Herald reported.

According to the publication, the decision aligns with the end of Swiggy’s lease at its current office and the company’s preference for a more spacious facility. The shift has little to do with ORR’s chronic traffic snarls.

Swiggy, which began its journey 11 years ago with its first delivery from Koramangala, has grown from distributing pamphlets near Jyoti Nivas College to becoming a listed entity in November 2024.

Financially, the company continues to scale. For the quarter ending September 2025, Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹1,092 crore, while revenue from operations surged 54% year-on-year to ₹5,561 crore. The firm is also set to raise ₹10,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) to strengthen Instamart and its food delivery operations.

Swiggy’s relocation isn’t an isolated instance. In September, logistics-tech firm BlackBuck, headed by co-founder and CEO Rajesh Yabaji, announced that it too would shift out of Bellandur, citing persistent potholes, dust, and low urgency to fix infrastructure issues on ORR.

Yabaji later clarified that the company was moving only from its Bellandur office and not leaving Bengaluru, but the announcement added to the mounting narrative of companies reconsidering their ORR presence.

Swiggy’s upcoming shift to Whitefield underscores a broader trend in Bengaluru’s corporate geography, where connectivity, urban infrastructure, and employee convenience are increasingly reshaping where companies choose to call home.

