Bengaluru man rams family’s scooter over ‘honking’; CCTV captures incident, accused arrested

A routine ride home for a young couple and their child turned into a terrifying ordeal near MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, after a speeding car allegedly slammed into their scooter and hurled them over a road divider. The driver, who fled immediately after the crash, has now been arrested.(X)

The driver, who fled immediately after the crash, has now been arrested, NDTV reported.

According to police, the incident took place last month when the family was travelling on a two-wheeler along the busy stretch. Investigators said the car, reportedly driven by 23-year-old Sukruth, approached at high speed before crashing directly into the scooter, the report further added.

The impact sent the vehicle flying across the median, leaving all three passengers injured.

Trigger warning: Contains sensitive visuals from a road accident.

Watch the video here:

Bystanders rushed to help and shifted the family to a nearby hospital. The woman suffered injuries to her head, hand and shoulder, while the man sustained rib fractures. The child escaped with minor injuries, police said.

A detailed scan of CCTV cameras installed along the route helped police trace the car and identify the driver.

According to NDTV, officers said Sukruth was picked up soon after and booked for rash and negligent driving, causing injuries, and escaping the scene without offering assistance.

Preliminary inquiry suggests the crash may have been sparked by anger, police said the accused was allegedly irritated after the scooter rider honked at him at a signal shortly before the collision.

Police added that further investigation is underway.

