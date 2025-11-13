Leopard jumps on safari bus at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park, injures woman. Video

A routine wildlife safari at Bengaluru’s Bannerghatta National Park took a dramatic turn on Thursday afternoon when a leopard suddenly jumped onto a safari bus, leaving a woman from Chennai with a minor injury. A leopard startled safari passengers at Bengaluru's Bannerghatta National Park, jumping onto a bus and injuring a woman.

The incident occurred at around 1 pm when a Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) vehicle carrying more than a dozen visitors was moving through the park’s safari zone. Among them was 50-year-old Wahit Banu, who was travelling with her husband and son to explore the park’s wilderness. While she was observing animals through the window, a leopard unexpectedly leapt onto the bus, startling passengers and causing a brief panic. In the confusion, Wahit Banu sustained a small injury to her hand.

“Around 1 PM, an unexpected incident took place at Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru, when a leopard leapt onto a safari bus, slightly injuring a woman tourist from Chennai,” a social media post said.

A video of the leopard’s sudden attack has since gone viral on social media. “Officials from the park have urged tourists to follow safety instructions carefully and avoid leaning out of the vehicle during safaris. They emphasized that such encounters are rare and that leopards are not aggressive by nature, but simply act on instinct when they feel curious or startled,” the post accompanying the video stated.

“Park officials also reached the spot immediately to assess the situation and reassure visitors,” the post further read.

Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.